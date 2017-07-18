ORGANISERS have dubbed this year's Front Row Festival a success after pulling in nearly twice as many people as last year.

Local artists and bands wowed hundreds of people who flocked to the second festival to be staged by Alchester Rugby Club near Bicester.

The festival was staged for the first time last year to bring together the community with the rugby club and this year managed to attract about 600 people – doubling last year's efforts.

One of the organisers, Keith Nash, said: "The sun shone on the audience, who enjoyed some wonderful music from great local musicians and some of the best independent artists from around the UK.

"The crowds soon started flocking in to enjoy a great family festival day with a variety of children’s entertainment, including The Banbury Community Playbus team, which helped the children decorate tiles and build cardboard towers that were then colourfully painted .

"Alongside the Playbus was Steamship Circus, who taught everyone how to juggle and hoola hoop as well as organising group activities.

"With all these activities going on the parents could relax and enjoy the great music as well as a cooling ale, Prosecco or gin and tonic from the newly extended bar area, or enjoy fabulous food from the various food outlets."

The Front Row Festival was staged on Saturday, July 1, at Fritwell Playing Fields from 11am and had a host of acts such as The Mantells, Barstow Bats and Flood Hounds.

Mr Nash added: "With the attendance estimated at double last year's event and all the positive feedback from audience and artists alike, it looks like Front Row Festival will go from strength to strength."