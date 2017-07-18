THIEVES tried to rip a cash machine from a Co-op in the early hours of this morning.

Thames Valley Police said a four suspects attempted to remove the ATM from the shop in Stanford in the Vale by using a Mitsubishi vehicle and a trailer.

The Mitsubishi vehicle and the trailer has been left at the scene in High Street in a burgundy estate or saloon vehicle, which police say has a very loud exhaust.

A large piece of wood was used to gain entry to the shop at about 3am.

One of the suspects is a man about 6ft and slim to medium build. He was wearing grey jogging bottoms tucked into socks, black boots and a dark hooded top.

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

Earlier this month, police released information about a Co-op store in Bampton being targeted in a similar fashion.

A stolen van to was used smash through the front of a Co-op store before they tried to pull a cash machine out of the shop on June 30.

Police said at about 4am, the unknown suspects rammed a Ford Transit through the front doors of the shop in Market Square, Bampton.

Officers said the thieves were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal the cash machine, but caused a 'considerable amount of damage' to the store.

Detective Constable Chaz Boshell said: "I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything unsual in the vicinity of the High Street in the early hours of this morning to please contact police immediately.

"The easiest way to contact us is by calling 101 and quoting reference number 122 (18/7)."

