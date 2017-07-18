SCORES of travellers remain parked at Water Eaton park and ride despite being told to move off the land by this morning.

More than 30 caravans and vans have been reported to be parked on the site next to Oxford Parkway.

It comes after about 20 caravans set up camp on The Queen's College recreation ground, off Abingdon Road, Oxford, on Friday night, with more joining them on Saturday morning.

Thames Valley Police officers and members of Oxfordshire County Council's Gypsy and Travellers service are currently at the site.

It is not known whether the travellers have been issued with parking tickets.

A county council spokeswoman said yesterday that it 'could not' be confirmed if these caravans were the ones from University Sports Fields, off Abingdon Road.

She added the travellers had stated their intentions to leave this morning, but the number of caravans on the site has increased.

Some residents in the area have said a lot of waste and rubbish has been dumped.

Today, the county council said: "There were 23 caravans and motor homes there yesterday, some have left, but others have arrived and the total number is now 30 caravans and motorhomes and we have liaised with Thames valley Police at the site.

"We have spoken with the Travellers but their intention at this time is unclear.

"Our strategy in these instances is to resolve the issue as quickly as possible with the cooperation of the travellers."