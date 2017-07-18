A ROAD was closed in Oxford yesterday after an electrical fire caused flames to break through a pavement.
Thames Valley Police said Temple Road between Oxford Road and Sale Gate Lane in Cowley was closed yesterday due to an electrical fire.
Officers added power at the the Temple Cowley Medical Group was affected.
Closure Between Temple Road and Oxford Road to Sale Gate Lane.Electrical Fire. Effecting Power at @TCMedicalGroup For patients awareness. pic.twitter.com/Eo5i7ago0g— TVP Oxford (@TVP_Oxford) July 17, 2017
