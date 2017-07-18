THUNDERSTORMS and lightning has been forecast to hit Oxfordshire this evening and tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, and has predicted thundery showers to move through the county.

They have said there is a chance of 'localised flooding' of homes, businesses and susceptible roads.

The Met Office Chief Forecaster said 'scattered thunderstorms' would move towards the county from the South West.

They added: "There is relatively low confidence in the areas more at risk of intense downpours.

"Some places will miss them altogether but where they do occur, there is the potential for locally 20 to 30 mm of rain within an hour.

"This may result in surface water flooding, particularly should these amounts fall across urban areas."