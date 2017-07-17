OUTDOOR tennis lovers will be able to play on well into the night for the first time as an Oxford park gets ready to begin a complete overhaul.

Oxford City Council is installing seven metre tall floodlights at Florence Park's five tennis courts in a bid to create a day and night 'tennis hub' by providing thousands of extra hours of racket time each year.

The council wants to transform the park to allow for night-time matches and has already secured £136,000 of funding from the Lawn Tennis Association [LTA] to bring its ambition to life.

Contractors are all set to get the refurbishment under way at the Oxford park from next month.

Cowley city councillor David Henwood said: "It's really good to see yet again Oxford City Council investing in sports and leisure facilities in Cowley, which should prove to be popular not just in Cowley, but across Oxford."

The refurbishment of the tennis courts includes resurfacing work across the facilities and the installation of a new corridor allowing the courts to remain accessible while the park is closed.

There will also be new energy efficient LED floodlights that incorporate passive infra red sensors which detect movement.

The lights will stay on until 10pm on weekdays and 9pm at the weekend before being shut off for the day.

They will also turn off automatically when not in use.

The latest progress on the scheme comes four years after the authority united with the LTA to create a tennis development plan to improve courts across the city.

The scheme was not approved by Oxford City Council until September last year when it was roundly supported by councillors.

Mr Henwood added: "These will be the first public floodlit tennis courts in Oxfordshire and will generate about 5,000 additional playing hours throughout the year.

"The courts are bookable by the public on line for about £6 an hour, providing fantastic value for money."

Work is set to commence on the courts from August 21 and will take approximately eight weeks to complete.

During the construction period, in which the courts will be out of use, St Gregory the Great School in Cricket Road has offered to make its three tennis courts available to the public.

The use of these courts can be booked via School Space by calling 01865 575678. The use of theses courts will cost the same as Florence Park, at £6.