OXFORD has stepped up a gear in its ambition to become a ‘cycling city’ as it installs new welcome signs at every entrance.

In a UK-first Oxford City Council has proclaimed itself a cycle-friendly city and erected the 11 new signs reading ‘Welcome to Oxford, A Cycling City’.

The project, which aims to encourage safer cycling was first touted by Jake Backus from cycling group Cyclox.

He said: “Whilst our cycling infrastructure still has a long way to go these signs are good step in the right direction to remind drivers that cyclists have an equal right to be on our roads, to give them some safe space and perhaps to give cycling a go for part of their journey some time, and as a statement of city ambition it is excellent.”

In 2015, cycling accidents hit a 10-year high across Oxfordshire, according to the county council, with 376 collisions, of which 75 were classed as serious.

Last year, there 321 collisions across the county, of which two were fatal and 70 serious.

Mr Backus added: “It is low cost and supports an ambition to have healthier more sustainable cities which are people versus vehicle focussed and will encourage some people to give walking and cycling a go for all or part of their journey.”

Oxford City Council’s champion for cycling Louise Upton said the signs, which have cost the council £10,000, was ‘just the beginning’.

She said: “As well as reminding drivers to be more aware of cyclists within Oxford city centre, these new signs will be a statement of intent from Oxford City Council.

“Our long-term aim is to replicate Leiden [cycling city in Holland] and significantly increase the number of people commuting to work by bike.

“This obviously won’t happen overnight, but this is one step towards that goal.”

Between 2012 and 2016 the city council invested £367,000 on improving cycling infrastructure including new signage indicating cycle routes, cycle training and removing barriers on cycle routes.

In 2015 the council also installed 110 bike parking spaces at Seacourt and Redbridge park and rides in a bid to encourage motorists to use bikes to commute into the city.

At a launch event to officially kick off the scheme yesterday at Marsh Lane, Marston, local dignitaries including Oxford mayor Jean Fooks turned out to show their support.

Oxfordshire MP’s were also in attendance to give their blessing to the signage.

Layla Moran, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, said: “I’m delighted to support this initiative. Oxford is one of the UK’s great cycling cities, and together we can do so much more.”

Anneliese Dodds, MP for Oxford East, added: “I’m delighted that Oxford will officially be proclaimed ‘a cycling city’.

“Cycling is a great way to get around our city: it’s great for people’s health, helps reduce air pollution and congestion, and can be much quicker than going by car as well.

“I hope that this initiative will encourage more and more people to try getting on their bike.”

South Gloucestershire Council and Bristol City Council became the first local authority in the country in June 2008 to be named ‘cycling city’

They secured government funding of £11.4m to help transform its infrastructure.