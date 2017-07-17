TWO teenage whizz-kids have won marketing advice from space industry experts to make their app idea a reality after wowing a panel of Dragons' Den-style judges.

Jacob Lelliott and Paul Grimwade, both from Bicester, came up with the idea of an app which pulls together community information dependent on the user's location using satellite data.

The app – called SATUS – impressed judges in the first round of a UK Space Agency SateLife competition and bagged the youngsters a spot at the Harwell Campus near Didcot to present their idea to industry experts on July 10.

Jacob and Paul, both 15-years-old, were treated to a tour of the UK Space Agency base at Harwell before presenting the app to experts including European Space Agency head of applications Nick Appleyard.

Going in to the 'Dragons' Den' the pair said they were excited and confident about the entry, which they hoped would create something allowing communities to easily get hold of local information all in one place.

Jacob and Paul went head to head with nine other young science entrepreneurs to bag the top prize of £10,000 and a chance to meet British astronaut Tim Peake.

The pair missed out on the top prize but impressed judges enough to be offered business support and advice on how to market their idea.

UK Space Agency head of applications strategy Emily Gravestock said: "This competition has proved it does not matter how old you are or what your background is.

"If you have got a great idea and you are prepared to work hard you can make it in the space sector.

"Our space industry 'dragons' were blown away by the variety and high standard of the ideas and have offered some amazing opportunities to our winners.

"I am excited to see where these ideas will go in the future."

The pair were up against scores of entries put forward in round one of the competition from young people aged 11 to 22 for ideas linking satellite and space data with everyday life.

Jacob and Paul were award £5,000 to help them develop the app for the round one win before heading to the UK Space Agency.