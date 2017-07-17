CITIES and communities around the world claim famous animals whose struggle sometimes seems so human it embodies the spirit of a people: Edinburgh has Greyfriars Bobby, the Galapagos Islands have Lonesome George the tortoise, and Oxford has...the Osney Heron.

This silent sentinel is known and loved by many for sitting patiently beneath Osney Bridge, hour after hour, day after day, waiting for his dinner to flash through the foam beneath.

The noble bird is so popular he has even garnered his 'own' Twitter account @Osneybird.

And the Osney Heron’s patient perch has never been so perfectly pictured as in this striking photograph by an Oxford Mail Camera Club member.

James Rudeford submitted his shot this week as part of our theme ‘all creatures great and small’.

It’s a remarkable bit of photography in that it captures the sound and fury of the foaming River Thames, but also the incredibly stillness of this avian avatar.

And, if you feel inspired by Mr Rudeford’s work – it’s not too late!

We are still taking your submissions on ‘all creatures great and small’ until the end of the week.

As always, our favourite photograph will win £25.

If you’re interested in signing up go to Facebook and search for Oxford Mail Camera Club.

You could even try sending your very own snap of the Osney Heron.