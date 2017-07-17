WARNEFORD Hospital is set to undergo a complete transformation as the site approaches its 2026 bicentenary.

Over the next 10 years it is hoped that a new mental health hospital will be built to improve impatient facilities as well as outpatient accommodation for adults in the county.

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust and Oxford University have revealed its masterplan today for the site, in Headington.

The Highfield Unit for children and young people, which opened in 2013, will be used as a standalone hospital at Warneford.

In partnership with the University, the trust is also looking to build key worker accommodation also on the site as another key priority to help alleviate the recruitment and retention problem, both organisations are facing.

Originally the hospital opened as the Oxford Lunatic Asylum in July 1826 and subsequently was named the Radcliffe Lunatic Asylum and then the Warneford Lunatic Asylum.

