A BAND of Royal Swan Uppers have started their annual mission of measuring the swan population across the River Thames.

Royal Swan Marker David Barber led the inspection team as they set off from Sunbury Lock, south of Heathrow, yesterday morning.

The lock, which appeared in Jerome K Jerome’s famous humorous novel, Three Men in a Boat, is always the starting point of the annual Swan Upping - which will see the group make their way along the river before reaching Oxfordshire on Friday.

The team aim to make a count at Moulsford at 9am on Friday, then again at Benson at 10.15am, Clifton Hampden Bridge at 1pm, Culham Lock at 4.15pm and Abingdon at 5pm.

What is Swan Upping?

By prerogative right, the British Crown enjoys ownership of all unmarked mute swans in open water.

The ownership of swans in a given body of water was commonly granted to 16th century landowners. The only bodies still to exercise such rights are the Vinters’ and Dyers’ livery companies. The ownership of swans in the Thames is therefore shared equally among the Crown, the Vintners’ Company and the Dyers’ Company.

The Royal Swan Uppers, who wear the scarlet uniform of Her Majesty The Queen, travel in traditional rowing skiffs with Swan Uppers from the two livery companies.

School children are frequently invited to meet the Swan Uppers on their journey.