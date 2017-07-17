A FUNDRAISING appeal to replace the leaking roof at Wallingford’s historic Corn Exchange has reached its £500,000 target, thanks to a grant from South Oxfordshire District Council.

The council’s Community Grants Committee has awarded £170,000 towards the work, which will include new stage facilities and improvements to the auditorium, heating and ventilation.

The Grade II listed Victorian building in the town’s Market Place is the home of the Sinodun Players theatre group and the cinema.

Since the Roof Appeal was launched in January, a team of volunteers has been working long hours to find ways to raise the funds.

Corn Exchange marketing director and fundraising committee member John Evans said: “We are very pleased. The grant from SODC has guaranteed that our Roof Project can go ahead. We’re grateful too for all the other donations we have had, both large and small, especially the elderly lady who came into the foyer to put £5 in the collection box and apologised that it was all she could afford - that really touched us all.”

Grant applications were sent to numerous charities and trusts, many of which have resulted in substantial donations.

Fundraising events included a barn dance, quiz evening and garden party.

Volunteers have been removing equipment in preparation for the three-month work schedule to begin soon.

Elizabeth Gillespie, the council’s cabinet member for grants, said: “We are delighted to support the Corn Exchange and the Sinodun Players so they can continue running events and entertainment programmes.”