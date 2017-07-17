A LORRY driver has been jailed for six years for causing the death of a three-year-old girl in a crash on the A34.

Thomas Hunter, of Mansfield Road, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was handed the sentence at Oxford Crown Court today.

The 58-year-old was charged with causing death by dangerous driving relating to a crash on August 25 last year.

Hunter was driving a HGV on the northbound carriageway of the A34 at Hinksey Hill, Oxford.

His vehicle collided with seven cars, leaving Isla Wiggin, three, and her mother, Collette Wiggin, 31, seriously injured.

They were both taken to hospital, where Isla died two days later on Saturday, August 27.

Mrs Wiggin was pregnant at the time of the collision and lost her unborn baby, which the family had named Harry, as a result of the crash.

Hunter was also charged with causing serious injury to Isla’s mother Collette Wiggin, 31, who was the driver in the car struck by the lorry.

He was arrested on the same day as the crash and later charged by police on December 5 before appearing at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on January 17.

Senior investigating officer Sergeant Beth Walton, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This has been a tragic case in which the actions of one person - Thomas Hunter - have resulted in the deaths of a little girl and her unborn baby brother, and serious injuries being sustained by their mother, Colette Wiggin.

"For reasons we have not been able to fully ascertain, Thomas Hunter was driving his lorry in a dangerous manner, and his actions that day have devastated a family, which will never be the same again.

"If Hunter had taken care over his driving, and had been paying full attention to the road, Isla would be here today, along with baby Harry

"I would also like to pay tribute to Isla and Harry's parents, Mr and Mrs Wiggin.

"They have been through something which no parents should ever have to endure, and I cannot begin to imagine the pain that this incident has caused them.

"I would like to thank them for their incredible bravery throughout the police investigation and the court process, and I am grateful that they have been spared the trauma of a trial process.

"The collision caused by Hunter also affected a number of other drivers and witnesses, some of whom sustained injuries, and I would like to thank them for their support during our investigation.

"This case shows what the catastrophic consequences can be when drivers are not concentrating when at the wheel, and I would urge all motorists to never allow their concentration to lapse while driving.

"This incident was entirely preventable."

