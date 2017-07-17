SHOPPERS and workers in the heart of Abingdon can now access lifesaving medical kit.

Abingdon Lions Club fundraisers have finally seen the fruits of their labour, after a defibrillator they bought was installed in Bury Street.

The machine cost the club £830 and houses the power to shock people out of cardiac arrest.

Lions president Ron Skinner said: “We want to notify people that it’s there and available. It is definitely there to save lives.

“It’s that good that it runs you through the sequence [of how to use it] and tells you whether or not you need to charge the person or not.”

The club has funded eight defibrillators in the town, with the most recent one fixed outside Wildwood Restaurant last week.

Yesterday members came together to mark the jubilant moment, which came after almost a year of toing and froing to get the machine installed in the town centre.

They faced reluctance from Bury Street managers, who were wary of the responsibility of housing the machine and only gave permission following an article about their hesitance in the Oxford Mail.

Mr Skinner said he wanted to put the machine inside a disused phone cabinet outside Wildwood, but faced further hurdles from the phone company and instead ended up putting it next to the cabinet.

The saga has not put the club off, though - it is now looking into fitting a defibrillator at Abbey Meadow.