POLICE believe they have closed a major source of drugs supply in Oxford.

Officers raided a house in Friars Wharf last Thursday (July 13) under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Class A and B drugs were recovered from the home, as well as cash.

Investigating officer PC Rob Parker, based at Oxford police station, said: "We executed a successful warrant under the misuse of drugs act at an address at Friars Wharf.



"We recovered a sizeable quantity of drugs and cash from the location and believe we have closed a major source of drugs supply in Oxford.



"Thames Valley Police, and the Oxford city and central neighbourhood team, are committed to ending the vile trade of drugs supply and tackling organised crime in Oxford."