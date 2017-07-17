A SWAN waddling along the carriageway brought Oxfordshire's most notorious A road to a standstill earlier today.

The disturbance took place shortly after midday on the A34 Western By-Pass Road between Wytham and Binsey.

Traffic was moving very slowly both ways while teams from both Thames Valley Police and animal control grappled with the situation.

The road has now been cleared.

Today also marks the beginning of swan upping across Britain, in which swans on the River Thames are rounded up for counting.

