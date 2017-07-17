CROISSANTS and coffee made for a delicious centenary celebration for a charity.

To mark its first 100 projects in just four years, Charity Mentors Oxfordshire invited those it had supported and those who had supported it to a celebration breakfast at Cherwell Boathouse in North Oxford on Friday.

The charity provides free-of-charge, short-term mentoring to charity leaders on issues related to the long-term development and direction of their charity.

A group of 17 work alongside charity leaders to support them in their organisation’s strategic direction.

Director of Asylum Welcome, Kate Smart, said she was delighted with the help she received from Charity Mentors.

She said: “No matter how good you are at your job, or how well you know your organisation, there sometimes comes a point when you can’t think your way out of a difficulty.

“Charity Mentors can provide someone wise and supportive to help you tap into your own resources – your own experience, values and critical ability, to find solutions that you could not find alone.”

It was set up back in 2013 and has since worked with almost 100 voluntary organisations and groups on 100 different projects.

Representatives from charities and groups such as My Life My Choice, Balsam Family Project in Didcot, South and Vale Carers and The Story Museum were invited to the event.

Beth Knighton who is director at Donnington Doorstep, a community family centre based, said that working with Charity Mentors was a great way to think about the charity’s long term direction.

She added: “There’s never going to be a moment when you’ve got time to do this, so having a set of meetings gives you motivation and makes you look up to see what’s coming and how you can direct the organisation.

“If you don’t do this, months and years go by and you’ll still be waiting to write that business plan or diversify your services.

“It was a realisation that you have to act now and I have a plan to work towards and am clear on what I need to do and how to get there.

“Issues are still there but are now identified, named and have a plan to improve so they are less daunting, and that’s immeasurably beneficial.”

Programme director Sarah Giles of Farmability said it was extremely useful to get the insight of an interested outsider who is committed to a thriving voluntary sector.