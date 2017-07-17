MAJOR housing plans in Abingdon have been backed by the Environment Agency.

An application for 950 homes has now gained the EA's approval, despite an earlier objection based on flood risk.

Developer CEG wants to build the houses along with community facilities off Twelve Acre Drive and Dunmore Road.

Vale of White Horse District Council was due to decide on the plan at a meeting last month, which was cancelled last minute after the EA raised concerns.

But the agency has overridden its objection after analysing more detailed flood risk assessments by CEG.

In a revised response to the council, it said permission should be granted so long as details are submitted about: flood plain storage, any bridges to be built over Radley Park Ditch, and an eight metre wide buffer zone along the ditch.

It warned: "Without these conditions, the development poses unacceptable risk."

The council has scheduled a special planning meeting at Amey Theatre on July 26, but has not yet confirmed if this is for the postponed decision on the 950 homes.