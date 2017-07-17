WHO says romance is dead?

For Colin Pritchard it certainly doesn't seem so.

The ex-ambulance driver from Wolverhampton is hoping to make contact with a woman who is an NHS employee in Oxfordshire, after they met on a train on Saturday, July 8.

Mr Pritchard placed a personal message in the Oxford Mail on Saturday to try to track down the mystery woman - and we are hoping you can help.

She's an NHS employee in Oxfordshire, but originally from Caerphilly, South Wales.

She departed at Reading train station on the day they met.

Email us or call 01865 425 483 if you can help Colin.

Oxford Mail reader Tanya Field shared the message on Facebook at the weekend, which has now been shared more than 480 times with the hashtag #FingersCrossedForColin

Mrs Field said she did not know Colin, but said it was the sweetest thing she had read in years.