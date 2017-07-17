NEW police recruits will have the chance to become detectives after just two years as part of a major overhaul.

Thames Valley Police is launching a new pathway for people to join the force, which will allow them to be fast tracked to become an investigator into serious crimes without spending significant time as a beat officer in uniform and working their way up the ranks.

The Specialist Entry Detective Programme will see candidates join a dedicated team within two years and investigate serious and complex cases, cyber-crime and crimes against vulnerable people.

But the police federation, the body which represents rank-and-file officers, said the change in recruitment process only provided a 'sticking plaster' rather than any long-term solution to the detective crisis.

Pc Craig O’Leary, chairman of Thames Valley Police Federation, said: "We are not looking at why people don’t want to become detectives any more.

"Yes we are just directing people into the investigative pathway, but if nothing changes, they will become qualified, realise why people don’t want to do it and they will want to leave as well. "Otherwise, this only represents a short term fix.

"There are a fundamental issues that we need to understand: Has the job become too difficult? Too onerous? Is the workload too much? Is it to do with remuneration? The force needs to identify and fix that."

Initially joining as a student police officer, candidates will complete their initial training and gain experience of both investigation and response work during their first year.

During the second year of training candidates will be required to pass assessments, including the National Investigator’s Exam, before being confirmed in post as a detective constable.

Detective Chief Inspector Felicity Parker said it was 'imperative' for the service to attract the 'best talent' into its ranks, as the policing landscape continued to 'increase in complexity'.

DCI Parker added: "This new entry route represents a fantastic opportunity for talented and skilled individuals interested in pursuing a career as a detective.

"We’re looking for effective decision makers; people who can prioritise their workload and find innovative solutions to problems so we can hold people to account and work to make our communities safer."

Aspiring detectives will be required to meet the standard police officer entry criteria, which includes two A-Levels at grades A* to E and hold the Certificate in Knowledge of Policing.

The recruitment process follows the same steps as a regular police officer, but has a final interview to assess suitability to progress to the role of a detective constable.

Earlier this year Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary described the shortage of detectives across England and Wales as a 'national crisis'.

In a report published in March, it said victims of crime were being let down, emergency calls downgraded and investigations shelved by forces.

Recruitment for the new roles starts at the end of the month.