ONE of Oxfordshire's longest-running bands will celebrate their silver jubilee tomorrow night.

Folk troubadours Pandemonium have invited friends and fans to a 25th birthday concert at Wantage's Vale and Downland Museum.

The singing and strumming septet have been performing around the county and beyond since 1992.

They regularly use their gigs to raise money for Wantage charities and over the years have raised thousands for the museum, the 14 Club for people with learning disabilities and the town's independent advice centre.

Tomorrow night they will perform their 'greatest hits' from 7.30pm onwards, raising money for the museum.

The group's musical director Carol Warren-Smith said "We love performing and entertaining and are thrilled when our music not only brightens people’s lives but also supports those most in need in society."

Pandemonium formed when several members of the choir of St John Vianney RC Church, Wantage, got together for a social evening. They brought along any instruments they could play for a jamming session, discovered they made 'magical music' together and the rest, as they say, is history.

The band are a versatile group of musicians, playing a range of traditional folk instruments including melodeon, guitar, mandolin, fiddle, flute and recorder. Over the years they have recorded three CDs, reflecting their repertoire which is heavily rooted in traditional music, including foot-tapping tunes, well known chorus songs, hilarious recitations and lots of surprises along the way.

The group now regularly play weddings, garden parties and are frequently found brightening the atmosphere in Wantage Market Place.

They also regularly take part in the Wantage Summer Festival of which tomorrow night's gig is a part.

Tickets cost £10. Email vale.downland@gmail.com or call 01235 771447.