A GROUP of youngsters from a special school, who took part in an expedition along the Thames, were presented with Duke of Edinburgh awards in a ceremony at Blenheim Palace.

Six pupils from Springfield Special Needs School in Witney, were given the bronze awards following two years of hard work.

The children, who have severe learning difficulties and communication problems, had to complete a wide range of activities which included volunteering and an expedition along the River Thames.

Springfield School educates children and young people between the ages of two and 16. All of the pupils have severe learning difficulties and communication problems. In addition some of the pupils have sensory defects, behavioural problems, physical difficulties.

Springfield School’s DofE co-ordinator Tim Walker said he was "immensely proud" of what had been achieved.

He said: "Being part of the community is an important part of the DofE award. The pupils have been involved in sports teams as well as volunteering in care homes, collecting for the food bank and working in charity shops.

"Everyone involved is immensely proud of how they have demonstrated their capabilities and made a positive impact on the local community."

The students receiving the awards were George Hiley, Gabby Bennett, Charlie Collins, Sasha Stewart, Emily Davis and Tom Mytton, all aged 15 and 16.

In addition to the six pupils receiving their bronze award, Matthew Simmons, Jessica Kowalski, Joshua Dalton and Theo Blackstock received certificates of achievement following successful completion of their first year of the DofE Bronze Award.

For the expedition element, pupils canoed down the Thames and camped along the way, in an expedition supported by charity Adventure Plus.

Staff at the school said the award represented a huge achievement for the group who have a wide range of physical and learning difficulties as well as some communication and behavioural issues.

Springfield School launched its Duke of Edinburgh Awards programme in 2016. It is one of only a handful of special needs schools in the country to be allowed to run a programme of its type.

Funding comes from the DofE programme, backed by a donation from the RAF Thrift Shop in Carterton.