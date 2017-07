Traffic is gradually easing on the A34 Southbound after a crash involving four cars took place earlier this morning.

All lanes have re-opened following the incident earlier this morning near the Peartree Interchange.

Congestion is now running back to the B430 at Weston-on-the-Green.

Elsewhere in the county the A43 is partially blocked due to a broken-down vehicle near Cherwell Valley Services.

More as we have it. For latest updates see our traffic feed.