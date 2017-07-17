THREE Oxfordshire watering holes have been included in a list of the best pubs for summer published by The Times.

The Miller at Goring, The Wild Rabbit at Kingham, near Chipping Norton, and The Trout at Tadpole Bridge, near Bampton, were all selected for their ambience, beer gardens, and the quality of their food and drink.

The Trout, a former 18th century toll house, was praised for its ales, long wine list and ‘marvellous beer garden’.

The Wild Rabbit is run by Lady Bamford, wife of the billionaire industrialist Sir Anthony Bamford, director of his family’s JCB construction company. Its chef Tim Allen picked up a Michelin Star in October.

