Here are the crimes police appealed for your help in solving since the tail end of last week.

Man sought after bag theft

Over the weekend police released CCTV images on a man they would like to speak to after a theft at an Oxford mosque.

The rucksack of the victim, a 50-year-old man, was stolen from Oxford Central Mosque in Manzil Way at about 2pm on Sunday, June 4.

Children robbed in city centre

A pair of women are being sought by police after grabbing cash from two 12-year-olds in Cornmarked Street on Saturday afternoon.

In the first incident two women approached a 12-year-old girl at about 12.50pm and asked her for money before grabbing her purse.

Then at 3.45pm a 12-year-old boy was approached by two women in the same area, who again requested money before taking cash from his wallet.

Car tampering probe

A car was found unlocked with its wiring in the passenger footwell.

Thames Valley Police says it is investigating into the vehicle has been tampered with in Linkside Avenue, Wolvercote, between Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday.

Bedroom ransacked in Headington Quarry

Possessions were stolen after a bedroom was ransacked at a home in Oxford.

Officers said that on some point on Wednesday, July 12 a property in Quarry Road was broken into. They did not say what was stolen.

It is not known how many people were involved, but entry was gained into the home through a rear window on the first floor.



Crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Neighbourhood policing teams in Abingdon have stepped up patrols in the town following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Issues have returned at the site of the Upper Reaches Hotel in Thames Street. Last month, a small group of young people were involved in a disorder incident and two vehicles were damaged, including a police car.

Reports of young people causing issues in Boxhill Park have also been raised.

Allotments raided

Thieves broke into a number of allotments in Barton Village Road overnight on Wednesday, July 12.

Both the main shed and a number of others nearby were broken into, with a number of items stolen from the main one.