A DAY of glorious sunshine will see in the working week with Oxfordshire set to experience highs of 24 °C, according to the Met Office.

Today is set to be bright and sunny throughout and almost entirely clear, with just two hours of patchy cloud forecast between 3pm and 5pm.

Temperatures during the night will only drop to a low of 16 °C at 3am.

For the rest of the week it will stay cloudy but warm, with highs of 16 °C on Tuesday and 25 °C on Wednesday.