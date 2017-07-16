COMPETITIVE cyclists from all over the world tore through the streets of a historic town on Sunday in pursuit of fame, glory – and very special striped jumpers.

The Wallingford Festival of Cycling returned at the weekend following some 11 months of planning by a small army of volunteers and cycling enthusiasts.

Spectators lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the action, from elite level races around the town centre circuit to a penny farthing race.

The scale of the event surpassed all expectations, including those of the organisers themselves, who had predicted about 7,500 people would attend all in all.

Festival co-founder Tony Sefton, speaking just after noon on the day of the event, said: "We've got 300 staff and about 10,000 people.

"We thought we had 200 young families for the family ride, but we had 350. We thought we had 80 on the mountain bike route, but we had 150.

"It has grown massively in every area. The town is just starting to buzz."

The British Cycling national junior championships for Men and Women were also decided on Oxfordshire roads.

At the end of the races, national champions were presented with special striped jerseys in Wallingford town centre.

Mr Sefton said: "We are the best country in the world at cycling and these are the best youth. They've come from 15 different countries for the championships."

Elsewhere visitors were treated to a host of cycling-themed attractions including a pump track and BMX skills sessions.

The first Wallingford Festival of Cycling took place in 2015 was used as the backdrop for an episode of the TV detective series Midsomer Murders.