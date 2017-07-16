THOUSANDS of passionate pedallers from across the UK and beyond converged on Wallingford on Sunday.

Professional and amateur cyclists sped through the streets in a series of races held as part of the annual Wallingford Festival of Cycling, which organisers predicted would be the town’s biggest yet.

A small army of volunteers, staff and marshalls had spent the best part of a year preparing for the bonanza, which culminated in champions being presented with special jerseys in the historic town centre.

Co-founder Tony Sefton said the event had grown ‘massively’ since its inception three years ago.