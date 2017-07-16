ADVANCING years may take the edge of our flexibility, but age is no barrier to having a good dance – as one group of lovely movers are only too happy to show.

The Remarkable Dance Company is Oxfordshire's first troupe for people over 50, with some members in their 80s. And after practicing their graceful moves, they are are about to showcase their work on stage.

The group will perform a piece called Encore on Saturday, July 29, at The Mill Arts Centre in Spiceball Park, Banbury.

The performance will precede a piece by choreographer Ieva Kuniskis' show They Live Next Door – going to form a thrilling double bill of professional dancers and Remarkable amateurs from the mature company, formed at the theatre in March.

Continuing the theme, there will also be an exhibition of rehearsal photographs by photographer Judie Wardman (over 50 years-old), and pre-show music provided by the Rusty Musicians – all of whom are also over 50.

Tei Williams from The Mill said: "In this new company of 18 people, some ex-professionals and some of whom have never danced on a stage before, are two who are in their 80s, one of whom danced internationally with the prestigious Rambert Dance Company. "

"They Live Next Door is a physical theatre and dance performance created for two male dancers by choreographer Ieva Kuniskis. It reveals the touching tender and sometimes gritty stories of neighbours, weaving memories, expectations and rituals of modern life.

Both shows are choreographed by Ieva Kuniskis. Her aim is not to create professional dancers but make the company to be the best they possibly can be.

She says: "We have created a work that has real artistic merit, something we can all be very proud of. We've taken inspiration from our experiences and tell a story through dance with a contemporary feel which is sophisticated and strong."

Tickets are £12 from the box office on 01295 279 002 or from themillartscentre.co.uk