GRAFFITI tagging a local supermarket would normally get a teenager in trouble – but then, so would drinking underage.

Now, this schoolboy has used one to try to tackle the other.

Jacob Creed, who goes to King Alfred's Academy in Wantage, was chosen to spray this tag on the wall of the town's Sainsbury's to try to deter adults from buying booze for teenagers.

The Year nine designed the stencil as part of a competition run by the Wantage and Grove Community Alcohol Partnership, which combats antisocial behaviour caused by excessive swigging.

Vale of White Horse District Council member on the partnership Eric Batts said: "The partnership has put a lot of work in to addressing local concerns about underage drinking in Wantage and Grove – this is very much a collaborative effort from people across the local community.

"The recent alcohol awareness sessions at King Alfred’s were well received by the pupils, parents and teachers.

"We had a great response to the stencil competition and Jacob Creed’s winning design will now take pride of place in key locations around the area, helping to remind people of the dangers of underage drinking."

The school has been working as part of the partnership along with the district council, local police and town shops.

King Alfred's assistant headteacher James Maddern added: "King Alfred’s Academy has been working closely with the CAP over the past year.

"We are committed to educating our students on the dangers of underage drinking as well as promoting the ethos of being responsible, respectable and safe.

"We have been delighted to welcome our partnership agencies into the school to work with the young people and will continue to support these projects."

Community Alcohol Partnerships, which operate throughout the UK, are run between local authorities, police, schools, retailers, neighbourhood groups and health providers, to tackle alcohol-related harm to young people and improve the quality of life for residents.

Earlier this year the Wantage and Grove CAP held two 'alcohol action days' at King Alfred's where year nine students took part in various workshops including wearing 'beer goggles' to experience the disorientation of being intoxicated.

The pupils also heard from the local police about licensing laws and the potential dangerous situations that can occur due to being drunk.