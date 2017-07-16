A HIVE of activity greeted visitors to St Frideswide's Church over the weekend as a host of attractions was laid on for the third annual West Oxford Bee Friendly Festival.

Throughout Saturday participants were treated to demonstrations by local beekeeper Dick Mayon-White and the chance to make their own beeswax candles at the church in Botley Road.

Information stalls were hosted by charities including the Bumblebee Conservation Trust and Friends of the Earth in a bid to get people interested in the plight of bees across the British Isles.

Visitors also wrote pledges to help the situation such as planting blackberries, cultivating 'messy areas' in their gardens or only buying English honey.

Churchwarden Anne James said: "The urban environment has a huge part to play in terms of helping bees and other pollinators survive.

"We want to encourage people to think about the differences they can make."