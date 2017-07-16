POLICE have released CCTV images of a man following a theft from an Oxford mosque.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, had his rucksack stolen from Oxford Central Mosque in Manzil Way at about 2pm on Sunday, June 4.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Ashley Gardner of Neighbourhood Policing, said: “Thames Valley Police would like to speak to the man in these CCTV images as we believe he may have vital information about the incident.”

“If you are the man or know who he is please contact police immediately.”

Contact police on 101.