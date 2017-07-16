A PAIR of women grabbed cash from two children in the centre of Oxford.

Both incidents happened yesterday afternoon in Cornmarket Street.

Two women approached a 12-year-old girl in the road at 12.50pm and asked her for money before grabbing her purse.

Later, at 3.45pm, two women approached a 12-year-old-boy and requested money from him before snatching cash from his wallet.

An earlier version of this story said two women had been arrested on suspicion of theft following these incidents. Since then, police have informed the Oxford Mail that this information came from an incorrectly updated log. There have been no arrests and police are appealing for information.