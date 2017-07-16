DANCE was taken from the theatre and onto the streets for a festival that kept Oxford moving to the rhythm.

Dancin’ on the Green, the annual summer festival by Dancin’ Oxford, showcased top level performers from across the UK at Gloucester Green Market on Saturday.

The popular event, which marked its 11th year, was set up to raise the profile of dance and encourage people from across the county to develop a passion for the art form.

Founder of the festival Claire Thompson said: “This year’s festival went amazingly well. There were huge crowds and many people were staying around to watch for quite a long time.

“The performers have all really enjoyed themselves too. Hopefully some people will be inspired and take the opportunity to join a class.”

A wide range of performers from across the country took to the dance stage in Gloucester Green over the course of the afternoon.