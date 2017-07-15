THREE siblings and a group of hardy fundraisers have completed a river walk along the Thames from Abingdon to Oxford in aid of Sobell House Hospice.

Lucy Aston, Jennah Brain and Carl Aston braved the 10-mile hike - with the occasional downpour - on Saturday in memory of mother Julie Jones, who died at the Oxford hospice last November.

Along with a group of friends the trio walked the length of the Thames from Abingdon bridge to Oxford Rail Station.

Mrs Brain, 31, said: "It absolutely killed me, not to mention we got soaked. It was hard work, but I'm very glad I did it."

Miss Jones passed away at the hospice in the Churchill Hospital on November 22 last year.

In her final days, her children said, staff at Sobell House had attended to her every need.

Mrs Brain said: "She was unsure about going there but they were absolutely brilliant. They helped her settle in and in the end she didn't want to leave."

So far the trio have raised a stunning £3,000, far in excess of their original target of £1,000, through the river walk as well as a charity auction in Wheatley.

See the full story in Monday's Oxford Mail. To support the group's fundraising drive click here.