SCORES of travellers, who set up camp on an Oxford University college sports field, have moved peacefully on after discussions with police and the college.

More than 20 caravans and vans moved on to The Queen's College recreation ground, off Abingdon Road, Oxford, on Friday night, with more joining them on Saturday morning.

Thames Valley Police were called following complaints from nearby householders and the group asked to move on.

It is not known where the families have gone.

Thames Valley Police spokeswoman Lucy Billen said: "We were called at 7.30pm on Friday to say some caravans had arrived at University College sports field.

"The people who are on the site agreed to leave at 7pm on Saturday."

A college representative liaised with the travellers and the police. It is understood that no formal notice was served.

One resident, who asked not to be named said: "A few arrived on Friday and then more on Saturday. There was rubbish piled up and people did complain of trouble."

A man who lives in Abingdon Road, and requested to remain anonymous, said: "They started turning up at 6pm on Friday and about two dozen caravans and vans were there on Saturday. There has been a bit of noise."

Dhamaraj Prasad, who works at the Londis newsagents in Abingdon Road, said: "A group came to my shop and we kept an eye on them but there was no trouble.

"They're very noisy people. That's all I can say."

No one from the traveller community was available for comment.