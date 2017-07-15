SCORES of travellers have moved their caravans onto Oxford University college sports fields, leading to complaints from nearby householders.

Caravans began arriving on Queen's College sports fields, off Abingdon Road, Oxford, last night, with more joining them this morning.

One resident, who asked not to be named said: "A few arrived last night and now there are loads of them. There is already rubbish piling up and people have complained of trouble."

Another, who also declined to be named, said: "They are causing some considerable nuisance. There are an awful lot of caravans and we are worried even more may turn up."

A man, who lives on Abingdon Road, and requested to remain anonymous, said: "They started turning up at 6pm last night and there are now about two dozen caravans and vans. There doesn't seem to be much happening but they have been up and down Abingdon Road quite a bit and there was a bit of noise last night."

Dhamaraj Prasad, who works at the Londis newsagents in Abingdon Road, said: "A group came to my shop and we kept an eye on them but there was no trouble.

"They're very noisy people. That's all I can say."

No one from the traveller community was available for comment.