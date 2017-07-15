OXFORD University tops the list of universities paying senior staff £100,000 or more, according to the University and College Union.

Some 451 people are paid £100,000 or more at the university, ahead of University College London at 444 and Cambridge with 409.

Of these, 40 people at Oxford are paid £200,000 or more, and seven received £300,000 or more.

Across the UK a total of 22 universities stated they paid more than 100 staff six-figure salaries.

University heads, whose pay is often set behind closed doors in a renumeration committee, pocketed an average salary package of £277,834 for the 2015/16 academic year, with Oxford's former vice-chancellor Professor Andrew Hamilton and present vice-chancellor Professor Louise Richardson both paid £359,000.

Across Oxford University the average salary across all staff is £40,676.

The UCU has called for a public register, as just one in four institutions would provide unredacted minutes of its renumeration committees' meetings when asked by UCU through a Freedom of Information request.

General secretary Sally Hunt said: "The huge disparities in the levels of pay and pay rises expose the arbitrary nature of vice-chancellors' pay. Years of politicians calling for restraint at the top of universities has fallen on deaf ears and they have to recognise the need for a proper public register of pay and perks which can be scrutinised by the public, including the students."