THREE women were taken to hospital after their car crashed through a fence and was pitched into trees on the M40 in North Oxfordshire.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 6.04am to the scene between Junctions 8A and 10.

The red Honda Jazz had ploughed off the road and onto a grass verge just after the entry slip road at Junction 9, near Wendlebury.

Police, the ambulance service and crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue attended to release the three women from the car.

One female driver and two female passengers were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital. It is believed their injuries are not serious.

The vehicle was recovered just before 9am and road closures were lifted shortly afterwards.

Incident commander Will McPhail said: "The severity of the impact and the location of the vehicle meant accessing the occupants was very tricky.

"All of the first responders worked seamlessly to ensure the vehicle’s occupants were released from the vehicle and given the best medical care possible as swiftly as possible."