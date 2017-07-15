THREE women have been taken to hospital after a crash on the M40 in North Oxfordshire early on Saturday morning.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 6.04am to the scene between Junctions 8A and 10.

A red Honda Jazz had ploughed off the road and onto a grass verge just after the entry slip road at Junction 9, near Wendlebury.

One female driver and two female passengers were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital. It is believed their injuries are not serious.

The vehicle was recovered just before 9am and road closures were lifted shortly afterwards.