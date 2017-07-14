SCHOOLCHILDREN are getting a summer shake-up in a bid to tackle obesity.

Public Health England has launched a programme to get children active all year round after alarming figures showed that 19.6 per cent of children in Oxfordshire starting primary school are overweight or obese.

The figure rises by the time they leave at 11, to 30.5 per cent.

With a little help from popular Disney characters such as Princess Elsa and Lightning McQueen, the new programme will encourage children to do 10-minutes worth of activity.

Deputy director of Health and Wellbeing at Public Health England Angela Baker said:”Whether it is playing balloon volleyball with the Frozen characters, circuit training with Toy Story heroes or hopping with Judy from Zootropolis - this campaign is a chance to get children in the area excited about exercise.

“It is worrying that we are seeing so many more children leave primary school overweight than started, and we hope our Disney-inspired programme is one way of helping to reduce this.

“Any 10 minute burst of activity counts as a ‘Shake-Up’ and goes towards the hour of physical exercise each child should do each day.

“ The idea is to encourage children to spend of their long summer days to do activity which keeps them healthy as well as having fun.

“”I look forward to seeing what they do.”