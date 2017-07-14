Judy Dewey is curator of Wallingford Museum

IN 1955, Wallingford celebrated in style the 800th anniversary of the granting of the town’s 1155 charter.

It was a fabulous year of events including street parties, dances, river events and a grand history pageant in the castle grounds.

The celebrations brought a much-needed boost to the town in the somewhat drab post-war era.

It also brought royal recognition of its status ahead of a special visit by the young Queen Elizabeth II in November 1956, when she proclaimed the importance and loyalty of the ancient Borough of Wallingford in her address given from the town hall balcony.

One outcome of the 1955 celebrations was that the portcullis, which had been used as the symbol of the borough for more than 300 years, was awarded full recognition by the College of Arms.

The full Coat of Arms, comprising portcullis and chains, with embellishments of a crown and eleven gold coins (for 1155) was decorated by supporting knights in armour, and a helmet and castle on top.

Local residents happily contributed to the cost, including Agatha Christie, whose signed letter, which enclosed £3.3.0d, is displayed in Wallingford Museum.

The use of the portcullis symbol dates back to at least the early 17th century.

The castle was by then in a poor state but the portcullis – the spiked, barred, gateway to the castle, mentioned in documents from the 13th century – was a reminder of the town’s ancient heritage and unique status.

The Mayor’s 17th century badge of office, still used on the mayoral chain, shows the portcullis above the even older ‘knight on horseback’ image (the medieval town seal) with the royal coat of arms of Charles I on the reverse side.

In 1650 – during troubled times after the Civil War, and following Charles I’s execution and Oliver Cromwell’s triumph – a new Wallingford Town mace was made, including on its base the portcullis and the knight on horseback.

It seems to mark the town’s determination to state its ancient rights in dubious times of change.

Once the monarchy had been restored, the portcullis continued in regular use, for example on the loving cup (1678 still used every mayor-making) and the town shield (1750/51). Most of this regalia is on public display in the town hall – well worth a look!

After Wallingford finally lost its official borough status in 1974 it was permitted to continue using its coat of arms.

You can see it today above the entrance to the town hall.

The actual castle portcullis may be long gone – torn down by Oliver Cromwell – but the castle ruins and these symbols of our unique royal history can still help our survival in the commercial world we live in today. They make us unique, and the tourists love it.

And even Agatha Christie approved!