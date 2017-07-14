SCHOOLCHILDREN proved themselves to be picture-perfect as they posed alongside the Spanish royals during their three-day visit to the UK.

Tyndale Community School Year 3 pupils stood proudly outside the Weston Library hoisting their 'Bienvenido' banner as His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain and Her Majesty Queen Letizia visited the University of Oxford.

Their Majesties pulled up in Broad Street to a roar of cheers from the crowd of fans who had been eagerly awaiting their arrival to Oxford.

Among them the flag-waving Temple Cowley schoolchildren who shook hands with King Felipe VI before having a quick chat and pictures.

Eight-year-old pupil Doyin Adefila, from Barton, said: "I feel really proud of myself.

"I really wanted to talk to the King and I did when he came and stood with us.

"I feel really happy, he told me about how he has come to England to meet the Queen and how she was very generous to let them stay for three days."

Doyin also added that he had been showing off his new-found Spanish skills with the his majesty King Felipe VI after learning Spanish phrases at school.

Classmate Juan Manuel Capdeville, 8, who is originally from Venezuela was brought forward from the crowd to speak to Hi Majesty.

He added: "I spoke to him in Spanish and just said hello and then he asked me where I was from, so I told him.

"It was really exciting I had goosebumps all over."

The visit to the city marked the final stop on the State visit to the UK meeting the royal family and staff from the University of Oxford.

Their Majesties were taken round the Weston Library, part of the Bodleian Libraries, to view the special collections team who presented a selection of treasures - among them the Ulm Ptolemy which is a woodcut map of the world containing the first printed modern map of Spain.

Following this they moved over to the Divinity School for lunch, before which King Felipe VI made a speech.

During which he dubbed the university an environment that brings knowledge and beauty together and 'has contributed to shaping the heart and soul of Europe'.

After a pit-stop for lunch the royals then finished their UK tour with a visit to Exeter College which held a reception for Spanish students and university staff studying, researching and teaching on Spain.