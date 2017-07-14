OXFORD Brookes University has been named Team of the Year at the British University and Colleges Sport [BUCS] Awards.

The award was handed to the Men’s 1st eights crew at the Oxford Brookes University Boat Club [OBUBC] at a ceremony on Thursday.

The awards recognise the achievements and successes of athletes and teams as well as acknowledging the contribution from volunteers, club officials and coaches who support and develop the university sport.

Richard Spratley, Director of Rowing at Oxford Brookes, said: “It’s a superb achievement. The success of the rowing team as a whole is very much down to a very strong team effort from the whole of Brookes Sport.

“It is the first time ever that Brookes has won any sporting win at the BUCS Awards and we’re all absolutely thrilled with this achievement.”

The Men’s 1st eights were selected from 5,903 competing teams within BUCS.

This latest award win follows a record-breaking performance at Henley Royal Regatta earlier this month when OBUBC became the first university club to retain the prestigious Temple Challenge Cup at that tournament.

They won the Ladies Plate, beating the Great Britain U23 crew in a time that was just outside of the course record.