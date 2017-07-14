ANTISOCIAL behaviour has erupted again at a boarded-up hotel in Abingdon.

Police reported that the Upper Reaches in Thames Street has once again been targeted by a group of youths, citing an incident on June 26 in which a car and a police car were damaged there. One woman was arrested.

Officers wrote in a community newsletter: “Issues have arisen again after a few quieter months. Officers are patrolling and are in talks with owners about securing the land.”

They did not say what the woman was arrested for. The hotel, leased long-term by Contemporary Hotels, shut in June 2015.