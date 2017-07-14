A MASS Zumba workout and men dressed as grannies will be among eclectic sights in Oxford today.

Crowds will gather in Gloucester Green for the annual Dancin’ Oxford display, featuring ‘old ladies’ zooming around on their shopping trolleys as well as a range of more traditional performances.

A packed programme includes a troupe of tap dancers, street dance crews and a crowd-friendly Zumba session.

The free festival, run with support from Oxford City Council, runs from midday until 4pm in the market square.

For timings and more information visit dancinoxford.co.uk/whats-on.