TWO charities are reaping the benefits of cash injections thanks to the generosity of a Witney-based manufacturer.

Meech Static Eliminators has made its first grants via the Meech Centenary Trust, which was set up in 2013 to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary.

A total of £7,718 was split between charity Base 33 and Oxfordshire Community and Voluntary Action (OCVA), which supports volunteers and community groups across the county.

The charitable fund is held and managed by Oxfordshire Community Foundation (OCF), an independent charity dedicated to inspiring philanthropy.

Chris Francis, CEO of Meech Static Eliminators, talking about what drove him to set up the centenary fund, said: “Over the decades, Meech has grown into a successful multinational business with interests in many markets, and it is because of this success that we feel we have a responsibility to engage with our local community and give something back towards it.”

It is through a close collaboration with OCF that Meech was able to identify causes that mattered to the company.

During a grants panel hosted by OCF, Chris Francis chose the charities to support.

He continued: “We have always had a specific interest in supporting projects that help young people to find work or get back into education in the Oxfordshire area, which is why we decided to donate to OCVA and the Base 33 youth charity.”

Base 33 provides intensive support to vulnerable and disadvantaged young people between 13 and 24 years of age who experience a wide range of issues, such as abuse, homelessness, mental health illnesses, as well as drug and alcohol addiction.

The charity’s key objective is to act as a resource for young people, providing advice, assistance and organising support programmes.

OCVA is a membership organisation that works in partnership with community groups and charities to boost the voluntary and community sector in Oxfordshire.

The funding Meech has provided is supporting OCVA to collaborate with Volunteer Link-up to co-ordinate Oxfordshire’s first Make A Difference (MAD) Week.

The week will see 60 Year 12 students from Bartholomew School in Eynsham join 10 local charities for projects designed to be empowering and mutually beneficial.

The aim of the week is to equip students with the skills demanded by universities and employers and embed a culture of volunteering in young people.

Meech International is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of static control, compressed air technology and web cleaning systems.