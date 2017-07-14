THE incredible story of Formula One’s greatest family will be told through as new documentary to celebrate the team’s 40th anniversary.

Sir Frank Williams and his Formula 1 team will be retold in film this summer, telling fans the tale of how one of the sport’s pioneers started from scratch to create his racing legacy.

The film is based on a 1991 book by Lady Virginia Williams - A Different Kind of Life - and uses audio from tapes she recorded with a friend where she speaks candidly about her family’s life.

It will also show fans the the impact of Sir Frank’s near fatal car accident and how his family battled to keep him alive.

Sir Frank said: “I hope the fans enjoy the film as much as I’ve enjoyed being part of motor racing.

“I’m glad that both the people behind the team and my family come out as the true heroes of the story.”

Set in countryside off Station Road, the world-class racing outfit has been at the heart of the Grove community for more than two decades.

But before the huge investments and boom in engineering science on the 80-acre site, Sir Frank started off his dream in an old industrial estate up the A34 in Didcot.

The film features legendary racing footage, interviews with much-loved Formula One stars including Sir Patrick Head, Sir Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet and candid never-before-seen accounts of what really went on behind closed doors. It is an honest and revealing portrait of one of the most extraordinary stories in motorsport.

Claire Williams, deputy team principal added: “This film is a tale of two great loves in my father’s life.

“Everyone knows of Frank’s pure passion for motor racing, but not everyone knows the remarkable story of my parents’ marriage and how those two things co-existed during the highs and lows of the team’s journey. I am pleased that it shines a light on exactly how instrumental my mother was in the team’s success while also capturing the setbacks and her bravery in holding the family, and ultimately the business together, as the team went on to make history.”

Williams will play nationwide previews on August 2 and will go on general cinema release and on from August 4.