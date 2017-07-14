VOLUNTEERS will help spruce up a Headington Quarry park for a volunteers workday.

The Oxford Conservation Volunteers will help tidy up the Oxford Trust’s Stansfeld Park site on Sunday.

The voluntary event, which begins from 9.45am, will see the team complete a wide range of tasks to help tidy up and repair the park site.

Among the activities they will carry out twill be installing handrails to a boardwalk, scything and raking of a meadow on site and carrying out shrub clearance to open up areas of the woodland park.

The day is free to join and all are welcome to take part and lend a hand.

Visit ocv.org.uk or theoxfordtrust.co.uk for details.