A NEW 'Permaculture design course' is to launch in Oxford.

Designed to help residents live more sustainably and reduce environmental impact, the series of workshops will look at ethics and principles of permaculture, design process and methodology, soil management and 'urban challenges'.

Described as a system of agricultural and social design principles centered around simulating the patterns observed in natural ecosystems, the theory behind permaculture was developed by David Holmgren and Bill Mollison in the late 1970s.

The Oxford course which is due to launch in September is being run by the national Edible Cities network in conjunction with guerilla gardening group Incredible Edible Oxford.

In a statement about the scheme, the local organisers said: "This will be a practical course with lots of outdoor learning to complement the indoor studies.

"There will be visits to local growing projects including eco buildings, housing co-ops, organic gardens and community orchards."

Taught by Permaculture designer and teacher Niels Corfield and supported by Incredible Edible Oxford founder Rachel Hammond, the course will be run over seven weekends starting in September and running to March 2018.

Those who complete the course will be awarded a certificate from the Permaculture Association (Britain).

Find out more and book a place by going to incredibleedibleoxford.wordpress.com or email courses@edibleoxford.org to find out more.